iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $776,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $136.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $139.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

