Western Financial Corp CA Has $31.41 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Western Financial Corp CA reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services comprises 18.2% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Western Financial Corp CA owned 1.58% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $31,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5,540.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,695,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,238,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,947,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,089,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,824,000 after acquiring an additional 96,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 694,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, CEO James Brian Lally sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $258,739.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,825.32. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Finn purchased 1,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.50 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,750. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFSC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSC opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $18.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

