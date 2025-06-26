Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 580 at Berenberg Bank

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 660 ($9.02) to GBX 580 ($7.92) in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 160.77% from the stock’s current price.

Next 15 Group Trading Down 23.0%

Next 15 Group stock opened at GBX 222.42 ($3.04) on Thursday. Next 15 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 208.50 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 884 ($12.08). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 277.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 311.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 71.90 ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Next 15 Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 37.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Next 15 Group will post 60.4827586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 is redefining the landscape of growth consultancy with The Next Network, a decentralised collective of specialist consultancies, agencies, product builders, and venture creators. Our network is built for agility, powered by data, technology, and artificial intelligence, and is driven by the profound expertise of top-tier professionals.

