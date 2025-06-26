Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 69,871 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,871 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 953,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. First Financial Group Corp raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 61,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. CLG LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

FIXD stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.