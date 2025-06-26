Goldstein Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS:PNOV opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $658.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $39.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

