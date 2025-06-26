Xiaobin Wu Sells 1,363 Shares of BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC) Stock

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $354,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 17th, Xiaobin Wu sold 630 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $158,048.10.
- On Monday, June 16th, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,543 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $409,697.36.
- On Friday, June 6th, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,934 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.15, for a total value of $489,592.10.
- On Tuesday, April 1st, Xiaobin Wu sold 51,921 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.40, for a total transaction of $14,610,569.40.
BeOne Medicines Stock Performance
Shares of BeOne Medicines stock opened at $267.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -71.81 and a beta of 0.30. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $141.31 and a 52-week high of $287.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities set a $348.00 price target on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on BeOne Medicines from $348.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised BeOne Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.
About BeOne Medicines
BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.
