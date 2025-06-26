B. Riley Upgrades Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) to “Strong-Buy”

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
Real Brokerage Stock Up 4.6%
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $353.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Real Brokerage will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Real Brokerage declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAX. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Real Brokerage Company Profile
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.
