Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded at Citigroup

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

TFC opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,930,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,975,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,348,000 after buying an additional 534,740 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 24,774,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,311 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188,999 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

