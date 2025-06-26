Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 496 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,156,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,562,000 after acquiring an additional 179,743 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,573 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,743,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,670,000 after acquiring an additional 343,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,429.16. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,924,768.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,414 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.2%

JCI opened at $103.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $105.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

