Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flavin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 83,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,009,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amgen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 462,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,727 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 1.0%

AMGN stock opened at $280.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.00. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

