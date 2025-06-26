iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.95. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

