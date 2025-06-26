Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases 62,394 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 125.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,394 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,341,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,952,000 after acquiring an additional 381,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,893,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,798,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,075,000 after acquiring an additional 129,365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,194,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,650,000 after acquiring an additional 76,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $96.59 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.