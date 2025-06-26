Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 3,750 Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 434.1% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,260,000 after buying an additional 865,273 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in Tractor Supply by 513.8% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 14,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,001,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,065. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.