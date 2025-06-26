JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Bought by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned about 1.07% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $52,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JGRO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,009,000 after buying an additional 309,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $79.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

