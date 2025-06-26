Madrona Financial Services LLC Makes New $8.55 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 38,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,545,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $233.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.79 and a 200-day moving average of $232.41.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

