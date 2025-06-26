CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. CorMedix traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 7085590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of CorMedix from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CorMedix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorMedix

CorMedix Trading Down 4.8%

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CorMedix by 699.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. CorMedix had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About CorMedix

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.