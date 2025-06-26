Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,098 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6,919.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,388,000 after acquiring an additional 764,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,521,000 after acquiring an additional 359,944 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,459,000 after acquiring an additional 349,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,866,000 after acquiring an additional 276,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $162.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.