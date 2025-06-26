Chinese Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 25th

Duolingo, UP Fintech, and Wynn Resorts are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares of companies incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, traded on domestic exchanges (such as A-shares on Shanghai and Shenzhen) or in international markets (such as H-shares in Hong Kong and American Depositary Receipts in the US). They offer investors direct exposure to China’s economy across sectors like technology, finance and industrials, with different share classes reflecting variations in regulatory, currency and ownership structures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL traded down $10.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $412.05. 561,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $468.28 and a 200-day moving average of $383.98. Duolingo has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $544.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.60, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of TIGR stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,382,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.64. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.34. 718,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,739. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Read More