Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Chairman Steven H. Collis Sells 14,579 Shares of Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $291.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Cencora by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,485,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,203,000 after purchasing an additional 60,087 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 30.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 404,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,673 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 16.7% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,660,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

