Best Medical Stocks To Research – June 25th

Hims & Hers Health, UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Nektar Therapeutics, Walmart, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Tempus AI are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector—this includes pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology developers, medical device manufacturers and healthcare service providers. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to companies that research, produce and distribute medical products or services, with stock performance often tied to regulatory approvals, clinical trial results and changes in healthcare policy and demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. 40,698,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,445,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.64. 4,927,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,063,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.15. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $273.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded up $15.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $793.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $781.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. 20,556,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,203. The firm has a market cap of $387.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.55. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,338,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,141,398. Walmart has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $776.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.53. 7,308,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,434,136. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $145.99.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of Tempus AI stock traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $65.70. 7,368,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,134,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion and a PE ratio of -8.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92. Tempus AI has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $91.45.

