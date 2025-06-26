Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 25th

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, Quantum Computing, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or provide services related to quantum computing hardware, software, and algorithms. Investing in these stocks gives market exposure to firms working on next-generation processors, error-correction technologies, and quantum-enabled applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. 9,706,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,056,143. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. 22,352,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,815,953. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. 21,201,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,838,942. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.50. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

NASDAQ:QUBT traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,388,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,841,686. Quantum Computing has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

NYSE BAH traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.85. 648,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $98.95 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.58.

