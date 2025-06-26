Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – June 25th

Marathon Digital, Cleanspark, and IREN are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business revolves around bitcoin—whether by mining it, holding it on their balance sheets, or providing services and infrastructure to the bitcoin ecosystem. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price movements and the broader adoption of blockchain technology without owning the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. 20,622,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,057,319. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 6.61.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 19,152,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,897,602. Cleanspark has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 4.23.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

IREN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,175,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,082,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. IREN has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

