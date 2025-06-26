Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $33,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Labcorp by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 63,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $258.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.53 and its 200-day moving average is $240.73. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.96 and a 52-week high of $264.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Labcorp from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Labcorp from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.08.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.36, for a total transaction of $452,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,879.84. This represents a 45.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,160. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,820 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

