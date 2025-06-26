Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $36.39 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 282,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,389,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 98,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 289,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,828 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $129.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

