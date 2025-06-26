Wealth Effects LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,542,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,862 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,870,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,950,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE SHOP opened at $113.89 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Capital One Financial upgraded Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.66.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

