Security National Bank Has $2.46 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ CASY opened at $505.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.26 and a 200-day moving average of $431.14. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.52 and a 1-year high of $514.32.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 8,478 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.21, for a total value of $4,317,082.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,623,404.34. This trade represents a 24.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total value of $10,156,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,623,447.20. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,136 shares of company stock valued at $21,860,121 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

