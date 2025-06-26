TSA Wealth Managment LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 6.4% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 37,723 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 18,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $179.33 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.19.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

