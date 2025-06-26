Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Purchases 704 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,539,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $452,721,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $15,481,432.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,429,084 shares in the company, valued at $143,737,275,050.28. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,040 shares of company stock worth $94,880,434. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $230.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

