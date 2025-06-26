Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.19.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $143.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 105.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

