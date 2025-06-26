Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 241,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 941.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Trading Up 0.0%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.01. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

