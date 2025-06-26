Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,838,000. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,222,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.