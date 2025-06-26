Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $752,000 Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHJ opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $24.87.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

