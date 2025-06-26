MFG Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,586 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Glj Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 492,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.85. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

