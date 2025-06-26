Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QHDG)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QHDG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $858,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QHDG opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a market cap of $10.34 million and a PE ratio of 32.27. Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $27.66.

The Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (QHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund provides a perpetual, partial downside hedge to stock exposure similar to the Nasdaq-100 Index. The funds objective is to provide some upside potential with lower volatility QHDG was launched on Aug 20, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

