Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $186.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.81. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $159.99 and a 12-month high of $199.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

