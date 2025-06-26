First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 219.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,012 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

