Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Purchased by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $49.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

