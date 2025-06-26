Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares during the period. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,074,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

