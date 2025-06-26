Bank of Stockton Sells 132 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Bank of Stockton reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3,676.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,010,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,179,000 after purchasing an additional 304,833 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of COF stock opened at $208.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

