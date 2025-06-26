Bank of Stockton Raises Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.2%

KHC opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.27. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Cfra Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

