Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 2,084 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,852,000. WPWealth LLP increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $2,748,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

