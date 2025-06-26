Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 11,518 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7,160.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

