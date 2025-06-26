Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.130–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.0 million-$595.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $589.1 million. Fastly also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to -0.080–0.040 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Fastly from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fastly to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.28.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.29. Fastly has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $144.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 671,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,941.20. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott R. Lovett sold 127,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $886,875.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,287,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,657.75. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,283 shares of company stock worth $1,227,657 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Fastly by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 963.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

