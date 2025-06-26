Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after buying an additional 97,950 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 122,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $6,191,179.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,347,424 shares in the company, valued at $778,114,396.80. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $557,324.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,325.12. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,012,363 shares of company stock worth $50,872,826. 20.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

