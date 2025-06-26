DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Strong Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DHL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.
DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.74 billion. DHL Group had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DHL Group will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.3899 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. DHL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
