225,950 Shares in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 225,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,776,000. Yum China accounts for approximately 1.0% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $243,901,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Yum China by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,558,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,241,000 after buying an additional 4,969,073 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $203,179,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $199,722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Yum China by 399.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,727,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,556,000 after buying an additional 2,980,589 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa America raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. Yum China has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.