Gear4music (LON:G4M) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gear4music (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gear4music had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.60%.

Gear4music Trading Up 3.1%

G4M opened at GBX 219.50 ($3.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.04 million, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. Gear4music has a one year low of GBX 97.80 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 219.85 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gear4music

In related news, insider Gareth John Bevan acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,650 ($17,283.78). Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Gear4music Company Profile

Operating from a Head Office in York, Distribution Centres in York, Bacup, Sweden, Germany, Ireland & Spain, and showrooms in York, Bacup, Sweden & Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.

