Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Posts Earnings Results

Intercede Group (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 6.90 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Intercede Group had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 55.13%.

Intercede Group Stock Up 3.3%

Intercede Group stock opened at GBX 190 ($2.60) on Thursday. Intercede Group has a one year low of GBX 120.25 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 216.75 ($2.96). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of £107.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercede Group news, insider Klaas van der Leest purchased 12,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £22,161 ($30,278.73). Also, insider Nitil Patel acquired 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £1,370.85 ($1,873.00). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,185. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

