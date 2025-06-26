H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.100-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of H. B. Fuller from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut H. B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W raised H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H. B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of FUL opened at $55.96 on Thursday. H. B. Fuller has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $87.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. H. B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that H. B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from H. B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $198,310. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in H. B. Fuller stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

