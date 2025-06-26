Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Down 14.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) were down 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 149,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 114,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Metallic Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metallic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.